Zen Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $600,601.08 and $264.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

