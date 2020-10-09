Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Hits $41.67 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00033970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $41.67 million and $6.41 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,070.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.51 or 0.03292590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.02145284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00431800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01061154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00592467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047811 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,081,643 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

