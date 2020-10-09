ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $3,063.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00592485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,989,749 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

