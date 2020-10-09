ZB (ZB) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.