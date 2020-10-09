Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Main First Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ZLNDY traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 21,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

