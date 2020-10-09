Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.