Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €92.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.89 ($84.58).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €83.00 ($97.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.90 and a 200 day moving average of €59.09. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.