Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

FCFS stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.