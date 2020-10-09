Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 902.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

