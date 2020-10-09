Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

DSPG stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a PE ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 0.87.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DSP Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 284,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DSP Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in DSP Group by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

