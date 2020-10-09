Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

NYSE:CPK opened at $89.04 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.