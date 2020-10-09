Zacks Investment Research Lowers Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.26. Societe Generale has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

