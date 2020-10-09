Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

