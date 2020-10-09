Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

