Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

