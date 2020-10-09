Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

