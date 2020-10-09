Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $439.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.48 and a 200-day moving average of $388.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.09. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

