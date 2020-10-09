Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Enova International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

