Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancorpSouth has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Further, the company has been growing through strategic acquisitions, which helped it diversify the sources of fee income which is likely to keep driving top-line expansion. Despite low rates, decent lending scenario might support margins of the company. However, shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s mounting expenses due to investments in inorganic growth and digitization efforts might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure to real estate loans is a headwind. Moreover, deterioration in credit metrics is other concern for the company. Nevertheless, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $22.62 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.