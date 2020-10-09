Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

