Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined in the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

