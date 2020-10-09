Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

CGBD opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8,719.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 165,585 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.