Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motors enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motors’ growth opportunities. Encouragingly, Standard Motor expects sequential improvement in the sales volume in the upcoming quarter as the customers’ orders have started to pick up. Healthy balance sheet and the firm’s cost cut efforts are also likely to aid margins. However, tariffs woes in China along with dampened investors’ confidence amid coronavirus-led uncertainty are likely to dent the firm’s margins. The firm’s cash flow is also under pressure. Also coronavirus-led financial uncertainity has forced the company to suspend payouts and stock buybacks, in turn dampening investors' confidence. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 427,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.