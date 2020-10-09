Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

