Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $669,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,873 shares in the company, valued at $994,401.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 82,673 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.