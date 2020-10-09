Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

