Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cannae by 29.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cannae by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

