Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

AEIS traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $82.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

