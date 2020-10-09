Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 443,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

