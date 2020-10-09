Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce sales of $332.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.60 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $351.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. 343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

