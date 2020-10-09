Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

