Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 67.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.41. 5,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

