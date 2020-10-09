Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

