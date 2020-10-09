Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.41. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

