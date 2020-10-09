Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.21. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

