Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

BBCP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

