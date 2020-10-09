YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YUGVF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of YouGov to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of YUGVF opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. YouGov has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

