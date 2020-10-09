Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.24. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 101,786 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

