XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.90

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $23.90. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 106,050 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

About XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

