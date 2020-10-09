Wright Medical Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,628 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 907 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of WMGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 81,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261,082 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after buying an additional 817,004 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 815,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 181.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

