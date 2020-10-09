Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLEGF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

About Woolworths Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

