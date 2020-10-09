WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.63 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.63 million and $1.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.