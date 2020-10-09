Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $289.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $279.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.37. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.