WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.77

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.77 and traded as high as $70.24. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 3,146 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 49.3% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

