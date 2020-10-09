Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.11.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.