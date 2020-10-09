Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

