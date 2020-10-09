Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

