Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.53. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 75,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $176.22 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$47,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$869,000. Also, Senior Officer Murray Brown Cameron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,667 shares in the company, valued at C$604,750.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,650.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

