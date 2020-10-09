WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 1,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,904. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.