Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.06 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 252,295 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

